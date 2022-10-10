EUS VON DER LEYEN SHOCKED AND APPALLED BY STRIKES ON UKRAINE

 Contact Us
DPA WORLD
Published October 10,2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "shocked and appalled" by Russia's missile strikes on numerous Ukrainian cities on Monday.

"Russia once again has shown to the world what it stands for: it is terror and brutality," von der Leyen said speaking in the Estonian city of Narva, close to the Russian border, alongside Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

"Those who are responsible have to be held accountable."

"We are mourning the victims and I send my heartfelt condolences to our Ukrainian friends," von der Leyen said.

"I know Ukrainians will not be intimidated and Ukrainians know that we will stand by their side as long as it takes," she added.