EU TOP DIPLOMAT REJECTS MINSKS ALLEGATIONS OF UKRAINIAN ATTACK PLANS

News World EU top diplomat rejects Minsk's allegations of Ukrainian attack plans

EU top diplomat rejects Minsk's allegations of Ukrainian attack plans

"Such unfounded accusations are utterly unacceptable," a press statement from EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell read. Referring to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's announcement to form a joint army unit with Russia, Borrell "urged the Belarus authorities to refrain from any further involvement of Belarus in this brutal illegitimate undertaking," the statement read.

DPA WORLD Published October 10,2022 Subscribe

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell rejected claims by the Belarusian government that Ukraine was allegedly planning attacks on Belarus in a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba on Monday.



"Such unfounded accusations are utterly unacceptable," a press statement read.



Referring to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's announcement to form a joint army unit with Russia, Borrell "urged the Belarus authorities to refrain from any further involvement of Belarus in this brutal illegitimate undertaking," the statement read.



He also urged Belarus to "immediately stop allowing the territory of Belarus to serve as a launchpad for attacks against Ukrainian civilians."



Borrell and Kuleba spoke after several Ukrainian cities were hit by Russian missile strikes, which "Borrell condemned in the strongest possible terms."



The EU's top diplomat expressed his condolences during the call and said those responsible have to be held accountable, the press statement said.



