European Council President Charles Michel condemned Russia's "horrendous attacks" on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on Monday.



"These indiscriminate attacks on civilians are war crimes," Michel said on Twitter.



The missile strikes "show the desperation of the Kremlin" in their war on Ukraine, he said.



The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine as well as holding the Russian regime accountable, Michel said. The G7 is to discuss the latest missile attacks, he added.