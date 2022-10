A burnt car is seen after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

At least five people were killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, police said.

"Most hits were in the centre of the capital," the police said in a statement on its Facebook page. "At present, it is known that 12 were wounded. Five people were killed."