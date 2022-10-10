21 killed in rain-related incidents in north India

Commuters make their way as it rains in New Delhi on October 9, 2022. (AFP Photo)

At least 21 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the last 48 hours as heavy rains lashed parts of north India, officials said on Monday morning.

According to authorities in northern Uttar Pradesh state, 18 people died in the last 48 hours in different rain-related incidents.

State's Relief Commissioner Prabhu N Singh told Anadolu Agency that they are continuously monitoring the situation in the state.

"In the last 48 hours, we have witnessed 18 rain-related deaths (including drowning) in the state," he said, adding that three areas of the state-Bahraich, Shravasti, and Balrampur-have the maximum number of people affected due to floods.

He added National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and other forces have been deployed at all places.

For the last few days, parts of northern India have been witnessing continuous rainfall.

In the national capital New Delhi, a house collapsed in the old Delhi area on Sunday night leading to the death of three people, including a child, local media reported on Monday morning.

The house collapsed as the capital witnessed heavy rainfall, causing traffic jams and waterlogging in many areas.

According to the local weather department, New Delhi recorded 74mm of rainfall in 24 hours, which was said to be the second-highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007.