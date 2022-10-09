WORLDS OLDEST DOG CALLED PEBBLES DIES AT AGE OF 22

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier officially recognized as the world's oldest dog, has died at the age of 22.

She died of natural causes at her home in South Carolina, US on Oct. 3 with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side, according to Guinness World Records.

Born on March 28, 2000 in Long Island, Pebbles was just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

"She spent her days enjoying country music and being loved," the Gregorys wrote in a press release.

"She was a once in a lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member."

Pebbles was only recently recognized as the world's oldest living dog, taking the crown from a 21-year-old chihuahua named TobyKeith this May.

Guinness had given the title to TobyKeith in April, but the Gregorys were quick to act when they realized that Pebbles was months older him.

Pebbles mothered 32 puppies over the course of her "long and happy life."