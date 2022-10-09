KYRGYZSTAN CANCELS RUSSIA-LED MILITARY BLOCS MILITARY DRILL

Kyrgyzstan canceled the military drill of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the country's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Kyrgyzstan decided to call off the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2022" military drill of the CSTO military alliance that was scheduled to be held on its territory from Oct. 10 to 14, the ministry said in a statement.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a Russia-led intergovernmental military alliance of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

Clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan broke out at a disputed section of the border in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region on Sept. 14, with both sides accusing each other of breaching the truce.

On Friday, Deputy Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev proposed amendments to the CSTO's charter to prevent conflicts among the organization's member states.





