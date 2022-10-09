EU states plan to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers

EU states want to train around 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, the Political and Security Committee (PSC) has agreed.



The PSC is made up of ambassadors from the EU states and is chaired by the EU's External Action Service.



EU countries still have to formally confirm the move.



Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he welcomed an agreement on a training mission for Ukrainian troops, after an informal EU summit on Friday, but did not provide a concrete number.



Germany and Poland would train the Ukrainian soldiers, though courses are also planned in other EU countries, German media reported.



