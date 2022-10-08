UN adopts resolution expressing solidarity with Pakistani flood victims

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to express solidarity with Pakistan's government and people in the wake of recent devastating floods that inundated a third of the country last month, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The "consensus" resolution also backed Islamabad's "strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods," according to a ministry statement.

The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and cosponsored by 151 countries from all regions, representing more than two-thirds of the UN membership, to express solidarity with millions of people in Pakistan affected by the recent devastating floods.

While introducing the resolution, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Ambassador Munir Akram highlighted that Pakistan is one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, despite emitting less than 1% of global emissions.

He described the massive loss of life and infrastructure damage, saying the entire Pakistani nation and government had responded heroically to this unprecedented calamity.

The president of the UN General Assembly expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and reminded them that a "climate catastrophe" is still unfolding in Pakistan, which he called an "epic tragedy."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also spoke at the assembly, recalling his recent visit to Pakistan and graphically describing the disaster and the people's courage.

Citing "climate injustice," Guterres said Pakistan is paying a "supersized price" for a climate emergency that it did relatively little to create.

Member states in their statements in support of the resolution, also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, mentioned their contributions to Pakistan's relief and recovery efforts, and committed to continuing their support in rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The assembly's resolution thanked the international community for its assistance and contributions to the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

It urged the international community to provide full support and assistance to the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of the floods and meet the medium- and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction needs.