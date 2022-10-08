Russia: Fire extinguished after massive blast on Crimea bridge

The explosion that sparked a fire on a bridge to Crimea on Saturday has caused massive damage to the train tracks and the roadway, according to videos published by Russian media.



The images show a destroyed lane and car parts floating in the water underneath, as well as several burned-out wagons of a freighter train which is said to have transported diesel fuel.



According to the Russian Civil Protection Ministry, the fire has been extinguished. No one was injured, according to the authorities.



Russia's national investigation committee said that a truck had exploded on the road part of the bridge, causing fuel tanks of a train headed to the Crimean peninsula to catch fire.



According to preliminary findings, the vehicle was headed from the Russian mainland to the coastal town of Kerch on the peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.



The explosion caused seven fuel-filled tanks of the freighter train to catch fire, the committee said. As a result, parts of the roadway collapsed.





