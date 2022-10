Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an official investigation into the cause of the fire on a bridge to Crimea on Saturday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency.



Russian anti-terrorism authorities, cited by state news agency TASS, said that a truck had exploded on the road part of the bridge, causing fuel tanks of a train headed to the Crimean peninsula to catch fire.



"Two spans of the road bridge partially collapsed," the statement read.