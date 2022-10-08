News World London: Criticism of military leadership increasing in Russia

DPA WORLD Published October 08,2022

Local residents examine a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Peski-Rad'kovskiye on the east bank of the Oskil River, eastern Ukraine on October 7, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Russia's military leadership is increasingly coming under pressure from "increasingly diverse actors within the Russian system" in light of the setbacks the country's troops are suffering in Ukraine, according to British intelligence.



While criticism has so far been not directed at the political leadership, the trend of "public voicing of dissent against the Russian establishment" would "likely be hard to reverse," the Ministry of Defence in London said on Saturday morning in its daily intelligence update from the war.



Leading critics include Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner Group private military company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the update, as well as "state-approved TV presenters, pop stars, and an increasingly vocal community of ultra-nationalistic military bloggers."



However, in the case of Kadyrov and Prigozhin, seen as leading figures within a "pro-war bloc," their criticism "hinges on arguments for greater state commitment and willingness to escalate."



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily updates on the course of the Russian war against Ukraine since it began at the end of February.










































