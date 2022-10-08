First drills by new German NATO force in Lithuania

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visited in Lithuania on Saturday to observe the first drills involving a new German NATO brigade in the country.



The force is part of efforts by the Western military alliance to shore up its eastern flank in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Lambrecht is holding talks with counterpart Arvydas Anusauskas in Vilnius before heading to the Rukla base, where the military exercises are taking place.



Talks are also planned with the operational command as well as with soldiers, and Lambrecht will also meet Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.



According to the German military, a total of 250 soldiers from the German NATO brigade will take part in the military exercise, as well as Lithuanian troops.



It is the first exercise after Germany promised in June to send a brigade to Lithuania. The plan envisages that Germany will lead a combat brigade of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers in Lithuania.



The brigade arrived in Rukla at the beginning of September and is now to be officially commissioned by Lambrecht, but the majority of the soldiers will be kept on standby in Germany.



Lithuania borders the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad as well as Russia's ally Belarus.