People queue to a ferry after an explosion damaged the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland has reopened to car traffic after it was heavily damaged by an explosion, the Russian-installed head of the peninsula said on Saturday.

"Road traffic has begun on the Crimea bridge," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of Crimea, said on Telegram. He added that there are "full inspection procedures" for buses and cars using the bridge.