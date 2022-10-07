North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hails Putin for defeating U.S. threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for overcoming the challenges and threats posed by the U.S. and firmly defending the state's dignity and fundamental interests.

Kim said in a message congratulating Putin on his 70th birthday that Putin has long conducted energetic activities with the heavy responsibility of the head of state and achieved remarkable successes in achieving the grand strategic goal of building a powerful Russia.

"Today, Russia is smashing the challenges and threats of the United States and its vassal forces and firmly defending the dignity and fundamental interests of the state. It is unthinkable apart from your outstanding leadership and strong will," he said in his message, published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean leader has pledged to strengthen ties with Moscow in order to promote regional peace and stability.

"I have rejoiced over the fact that the mutual support and cooperation between the two countries are strengthened unprecedentedly in the struggle to develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and Russia on to a higher stage," he stated.

Pyongyang also backed Moscow on Tuesday, endorsing the decision of four Ukrainian regions to join Russia.























