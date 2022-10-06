US designates senior Iranian officials amid mass unrest

The US sanctioned senior Iranian officials on Thursday, including the heads of two ministries and several security officials, for working to stifle internet access and "continued violence against peaceful protesters."

Among those blacklisted are Minister of the Interior Ahmad Vahidi and Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour, according to the Treasury Department.

Five senior security service leaders are also being sanctioned, including Law Enforcement Forces Deputy Operations Commander Hossein Sajedinia and Deputy Political Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Yadollah Javani.

The designations "demonstrate the United States' commitment to free, peaceful assembly and open communication," the agency said as Iran continues to face mass popular unrest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month.

Amini died Sept. 16 under mysterious circumstances after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's Islamic dress code.

Iranian officials have attempted to cast Amini's death as the result of a heart attack she suffered while in custody but that explanation has fallen flat with protesters and Amini's family who say she was brutally beaten to death.

"The rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly are vital to guaranteeing individual liberty and dignity," Brian Nelson, the department's undersecretary for financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the Iranian government's Internet shutdown and continued violent suppression of peaceful protest and will not hesitate to target those who direct and support such actions," he added.

The Iranian government has not given an official casualty toll from the ongoing protests but international human rights watchdogs have put the number dead at more than 100.