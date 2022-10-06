UKRAINES ZELENSKY BRANDS RUSSIA MOST ANTI-EUROPEAN STATE IN WORLD

Russia is "most anti-European state in the world," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told leaders at the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague.



Russia, now only has one policy, "war against Ukraine, against Europe, against the world," Zelensky said, urging the assembled leaders to make every effort to end the war in his country.



Zelensky called for more sanctions on Russia, further military support to Ukraine and for security guarantees until his country joined NATO.



"The day will come when Russian evil will lose," Zelensky said.



The Ukrainian leader was speaking to his counterparts in Prague via video-link.