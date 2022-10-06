Ukraine’s president says 3 more settlements liberated in Kherson region

Ukrainian soldiers wave a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that three more settlements in the country's Kherson region were liberated from Russian occupiers.

"Only during this day in the Kherson region, such settlements as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka were liberated from the sham referendum and stabilized," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Telegram, referring to four so-called referendums recently held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian army has achieved significant military successes on two fronts.

In the east, Ukrainian forces managed to take back control of Lyman, a railway hub in the Donetsk region, while also breaking through Russian defense lines in the south to advance along the Dnipro River.

OECD APPLICATION



Zelenskyy said Kyiv has taken the first steps for Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"It is one of the most prestigious global organizations. It unites 38 strongest states," he said.

"These are democracies. These are market economies. This is the majority of the world's economic potential. From Austria to Japan, from the United States of America to South Korea, from Canada to Türkiye. Ukraine will be among them in this format as well," he added.

"We submitted our application for admission. It was endorsed by the organization," he said.

"Ukraine received the special status of the acceding country. And we will fulfill all the necessary conditions for full membership.

"And already this year, the regional office of the organization will start working in Kyiv," he noted.

"For us, this will mean another powerful line of economic, technological and value cooperation with the global community."