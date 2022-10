Ukraine says liberated over 400 sq km of key Kherson region in under a week

Ukraine said Thursday its military had recaptured more than 400 square kilometres (155 square miles) in the southern region of Kherson in less than one week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the area.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometres of the Kherson region since the beginning of October," Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said in a briefing online.