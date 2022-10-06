Turkish president, Czech premier, EU Commission chief hold sideline meeting in Prague

The Turkish president, Czech prime minister, and head of the European Commission met Thursday on the sidelines of a European summit in the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The trilateral meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, premier Petr Fiala, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was closed to the press, with no further information released.

Erdoğan is in the capital Prague at the invitation of Fiala and European Council President Charles Michel to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.

At the summit, to which 44 European countries are invited, Erdoğan conveyed Türkiye's views, contributions, and assessments related to the challenges Europe is facing in terms of peace and security, energy, climate, and economy, according to the Turkish presidency.