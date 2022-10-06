Turkish, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders meet ahead of summit in Prague

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday had a brief conversation ahead of the European Political Community (ECP) summit in the Czech Republic's capital Prague.

Erdoğan, Aliyev, and Pashinyan gathered in the foyer at Prague Castle.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also joined the chat.

The EPC gathers leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries-Türkiye, the UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.

Later in the day, Erdoğan will hold sideline meetings with other leaders in attendance, including Pashinyan.


































