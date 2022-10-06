Russia aims to turn Ukraine into its colony, more than 1.6m Ukrainians taken to Russia: Zelensky

More than 1.6 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to Ukrinform, citing the press service.

He was addressing the participants in a session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), which is taking place in Lima.

"More than 1.6 million Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia. They are dispersed across the territory of this state, scattered throughout remote Russian regions," Zelensky said.

"Many of them had their documents taken away, and many of them passed through terrible Russian filtration camps, where they were abused and intimidated. These are people. But for Russia, it is also a resource," he added.

Russia sent its army to Ukraine to turn us into their colony as it was, unfortunately, before, in the time of empires, he said.

"Millions of Ukrainians had stood up to defend freedom and their country and would definitely not allow Russia to bring back that old unfair time."

Zelensky said that they have "no doubt they will win this war and will be able to protect the independence of Ukraine."

"Daily victories at the front and dozens of liberated cities and villages of Ukraine prove it," he said.

'ONLY QUESTION RIGHT NOW'

Zelensky said that there is "only one question for us right now, and that is how many of our people Russia will manage to kill before it admits its defeat."

"How much more will Russia manage to steal from Ukraine – grain; resources; industrial enterprises, which the occupiers simply disassemble and take out to Russia; as well as people," he added.

"We are doing everything to free our land as soon as possible, to save all our people from this invasion as fast as we can. We are doing everything to put an end to the long list of Ukrainian victims that Russia is creating," Zelensky added.