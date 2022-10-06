Moscow claims Russian troops have taken settlement in eastern Ukraine

After a string of recent battlefield defeats, Moscow says that Russian troops have taken a settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.



The village of Zaitseve had been brought under Russian control, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in Moscow on Thursday, saying more than 120 soldiers were killed on the Ukrainian side.



Moscow's claims could not be independently verified and Ukraine has not confirmed Zaitseve's loss.



The Russian army has recently come under considerable criticism at home because Ukraine has been rapidly gaining ground and pushing back occupying forces in a counteroffensive launched in early September.



Last weekend Russian troops gave up the strategically important city of Lyman.



Elsewhere, according to Konashenkov, Ukrainian soldiers repeatedly tried to break through the Russian defensive line in the north of the Kherson region, but were pushed back.



More than 100 soldiers of the Ukrainian army are said to have been killed. In addition, Russia claims to have destroyed six tanks and several armoured vehicles.



