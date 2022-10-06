African woman face of poverty in South Africa: Ramaphosa

The president of South Africa said Thursday that poverty is higher among women in his country because they have greater unemployment numbers compared to men.

"The face of poverty in our country is the face of an African woman," Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the second Women Economic Assembly in the nation's capital of Pretoria.

Ramaphosa said in the second quarter of 2022, 47% of South African women between 15 and 64 were recorded as economically inactive.

He said it means almost half of the working-age women are out of the labor force compared to 36% of their male counterparts.

Ramaphosa said it is critical for the group to produce outcomes that uplift, empower and expand women's access to all levers of the economy.

He said most African women with jobs are employed in low-skilled, low-paying and insecure jobs that they can lose at any time.

Ramaphosa said the country's economy cannot thrive without the full and equal participation of women.

The South African leader also said his administration is working to elevate the role and status of women within all sectors of the economy and at all levels.

He noted that South Africa still has far fewer women entrepreneurs than many other countries.

"As the government, we have trained nearly 6,000 women-owned businesses in essential business skills to qualify in the tender process," he said, adding that the target is to train 10,000 women-owned businesses.

The Women Economic Assembly was established in 2021 to facilitate collaboration with public and private organizations to ensure the government's introduced target of 40% preferential procurement from women-owned businesses becomes a reality.