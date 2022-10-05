RUSSIAS PUTIN SIGNS LAW ANNEXING FOUR UKRAINIAN REGIONS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law formally annexing four partly Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.

The documents published by a government portal said that the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions are "accepted into the Russian Federation in accordance with the constitution of the Russian Federation."

"He also signed the relevant laws on ratification."

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

The areas that are being annexed are not all under control of Russian forces. Russia's total claim amounts to around 18% of Ukrainian territory, though the exact borders are still to be clarified.

Russian defence ministry maps presented on Tuesday appeared to show rapid withdrawals of Russian invasion forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine where they have been under severe pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.