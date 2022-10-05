Putin says expects situation to stabilise in new regions, signed decree with corrections to mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they are expecting the situation to stabilize in newly annexed regions.

He also said that Russia has great respect for the Ukrainian people despite the current situation.

He added that he has signed a decree with corrections to the mobilization drive.

Speaking at a meeting with teachers broadcast on state television, Putin said that the decree would defer conscription for additional categories of students, including those enrolled at accredited private universities, and certain postgraduate students.