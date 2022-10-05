Kyiv: Russian objects on occupied territory 'legitimate targets'

Any "Russian objects" on occupied Ukrainian territory are legitimate military targets, and Ukraine's counteroffensive is part of a defensive war, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Wednesday.

"Any Russian objects on occupied territories – legitimate military targets for attack by (Ukraine's) Armed Forces," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"Any counteroffensive and de-occupation of territories falls under the concept of defensive war. This is an absolute axiom for both the leadership of Ukraine and our allies."