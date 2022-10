IAEA chief says on way to Kyiv for nuclear plant talks

The UN nuclear agency chief on Wednesday said he was travelling to Kyiv to discuss creating a security zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to take it over.

"On our way to Kyiv for important meetings," International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi wrote on Twitter, saying the need for a protection zone around the site was "more urgent than ever".