ESTONIAN PRESIDENT SAYS BACKS WORTHY ALLY UKRAINES NATO BID

Estonian President Alar Karis said on Tuesday that Ukraine has proven to be a worthy ally and it is time to move forward with the promises made in Bucharest in 2008.

He was referring to the summit where NATO members agreed Ukraine would join the alliance.

On September 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine applied for an accelerated NATO membership following Russia's President Vladimir Putin's annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia.

Estonia's ex-President Kersti Kaljulaid said on September 17 in an interview with the Kyiv Independent that "giving Ukraine a chance to come closer to the EU is the best way to demonstrate to the Russian regime that what they are doing is counterproductive."