Ukrainian military: Five southern villages freed from Russian troops

The Ukrainian army says it has liberated five more villages from Russian troops in the south of the country.



The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram news service on Tuesday that five villages had been recaptured.



Footage purporting to show the liberation of the long-contested village of Davydiv Brid and the villages of Velyka Oleksandrivka and Starosillya on the Inhulets River were circulating on social networks.



The information could not be independently verified.