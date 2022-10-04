Ukraine conflict to go on if Kyiv rules out talks, Putin to sign laws to annex territories today: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that its "special military operation" in Ukraine will not end if Kyiv rules out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate".

"We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring any talks between Kyiv and President Vladimir Putin "impossible", but left the door open to talks with Russia.

Peskov also said that President Vladimir Putin is "likely" to sign laws to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia during the course of the day.

Earlier, the upper house of the Russian parliament unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, representing around 18% of Ukraine's internationally-recognised territory, following a similar vote in the lower house on Monday.

Peskov refused to speak about nuclear attacks and all related topics, including the tests of nuclear weapons.

"The Western media, Western politicians, and heads of state now have a lot of exercises on nuclear rhetoric. We don't want to take part in this," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov, however, reminded that Russia's military doctrine allows only defensive use of nuclear weapons.

Asked about the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Peskov said two parts are necessary to hold them, and that Kyiv currently refuses participation.

Peskov recalled that before starting its "special military operation," Russia attempted a diplomatic settlement of differences with Ukraine, but did not see a similar attitude.

He added that achieving peace in Ukraine is impossible without Kyiv's agreement to Moscow's conditions, which include Ukraine's neutral status and refusal of NATO membership.