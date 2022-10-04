UK sees deal on N. Ireland protocol within weeks

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said there are weeks to find a negotiated settlement on the Northern Ireland protocol if it is to be solved before a contentious bill on the trade issue between the European Union and Britain becomes law.

The stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol is by far the biggest of several issues straining relations between the EU and Britain, and could lead to a trade war if London presses ahead with legislation effectively tearing up some of the rules.

"If you're the Commission and want to get a negotiated settlement coming into force, we know that we are talking about some weeks rather than many months," Cleverly said.