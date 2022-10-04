UK agrees to extend missile defense system in Poland

The UK plans to extend deployment of the Sky Sabre missile defense system in Poland, the British defense secretary said on Tuesday.

Ben Wallace told reporters about the plan during a visit to the Polish city of Zamosc, according to Poland's state-run TVP television.

"We have decided to prolong the deployment of our medium-range anti-aircraft systems to ensure that Poland is not in danger while helping Ukraine."

He did not say how long the deployment would last.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in July that the UK would deploy the system in Poland. It was thought the deployment would not last longer than six months.

The move is part of an upgrade of NATO assets in Poland and elsewhere in the region aimed at deterring possible Russian aggression.

The British Army took possession of the new Sky Sabre anti-aircraft system at the end of 2021 as a replacement for the Rapier missiles that had been in use since the 1970s.

Earlier this year, the UK agreed to provide StarStreak short-range air defense missiles to Ukraine.