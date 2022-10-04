S.Korea, U.S. warplanes conduct bombing drills after N.Korea fires missiles

South Korea and U.S. warplanes conducted bombing drills on Tuesday in response to North Korea's firing of a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017, South Korea's military said.

Local media reported also that South Korea fired 2 "precision bombs" in response to North Korea's missile launch.

"With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea's F-15K fired two joint direct attack munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Yellow Sea.

The drills aimed to demonstrate the allies' "capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations," they added.