Nobel physics laureate urges to stand against 'nationalism' after trio win Nobel for quantum mechanics work

France's Alain Aspect, who won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday with John Clauser of the US and Austria's Anton Zeilinger, urged the scientific community to stand against rising nationalism.

"It's important that scientists keep their international community at a time when the world is not so nice, and where nationalism is taking over in many countries," Aspect said in a phone interview with the Nobel Foundation published on its website.

NOBEL PRIZE

Efforts in "pioneering quantum information science" netted the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser, and Austrian Anton Zeilinger.



According to the Nobel Academy, their work focused on "entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information."



Quantum science promises to open up whole areas of new applications for computers, in everything from enhanced encryption to the ability to crunch massive amounts of numbers faster than any modern computer.



The work of the three scientists - who worked separately - advanced theories that had been pondered by scientists like Albert Einstein for decades.



Aspect is a professor at the Université Paris-Saclay and École Polytechnique, Palaiseau, France. Clauser is a research physicist at JF Clauser and Associates. Zeilinger is a professor at the University of Vienna.



Clauser, 79, has in the past described how when still at school he would spend time in the laboratory of his father, an aeronautical engineer. "I was supposed to be doing my homework, but most of the time I was just wandering around admiring the advanced equipment," he said.



With his father's support – "a great teacher" – Clauser was destined for science, studying physics at the California Institute of Technology and going on to Columbia University in New York.



He has also worked at the University of California in Berkeley and independently as consultant and inventor, publishing prolifically and receiving a number of awards, including the Wolf Prize in Physics along with Aspect and Zeilinger.



Hobbies include racing yachts.



Zeilinger, 77, was dumfounded on being told by phone of his award. "I'm still somehow shocked," he said on Tuesday when he was connected to the official announcement in Stockholm after the Nobel Academy informed him more than an hour beforehand.



"This prize is an encouragement for young people," he said afterwards.



Aspect, 75, is credited with refining Clauser's experimental measurements, clearing away existing doubts about the theory.