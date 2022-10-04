'I am a huge Zionist,' says British Prime Minister Liz Truss

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she is a "huge Zionist" and a "huge supporter of Israel," a video shared online showed.

The video, which was shared many times on social media platforms, shows Truss speaking at a Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) event during her party's fall conference being held in Birmingham.

She said: "I am so pleased to be here for the first time at the CFI event as your prime minister.

"As you know I am a huge Zionist, I am a huge supporter of Israel, and I know that we can take the UK-Israel relationship from strength to strength."

The party conference will end Wednesday, Oct. 5, with the Tories reeling from Truss reversing a top rate tax cut decision after strong opposition from her own party and historic losses for the British pound.