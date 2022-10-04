Czech crowdfunding campaign raises cash for tank for Ukraine

A Czech crowdfunding campaign has raised enough money to buy a modern T-72 battle tank for Ukraine.



Within around a month, the campaign raised 30 million koruna ($1.2 million), the organizers said Monday.



More than 11,000 people donated to the campaign titled "A present for Putin" and backed by the Czech Defence Ministry and the Ukrainian embassy in Prague.



The organizers named the tank Tomas after the co-founder and first president of Czechoslovakia, Tomas Garrigue Masaryk.



Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova thanked all those involved and noted sarcastically that they had ensured Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a "proper gift" for his 70th birthday on October 7.



She referred to the Kremlin chief as a "KGB agent, murderer and crook."



The next step is to raise money to buy ammunition for the tank. The Ukrainian embassy in the Czech Republic has already received donations of more than €8.6 million ($8.4 million).



In addition, the Czech Ministry of Defence has supplied Ukraine with weapons and ammunition worth more than €160 million since the Russian attack began at the end of February.

























