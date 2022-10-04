Azerbaijan honors Turkish defense minister

Azerbaijan on honored Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday for his support to the nation's army.

Akar was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, and awarded the "Medal of Cooperation in the Field of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan" by Defense Minister Madat Guliyev on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkish defense chief said Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working together for the future, security and welfare of the "noble Turkish nation."

He said there is intense cooperation in the fields of military education and defense industry between the countries and emphasized that the unity and solidarity between the two countries will set an example for the entire Turkish world.

Guliyev said "Azerbaijan is your second homeland" as he expressed gratitude to Akar for supporting Azerbaijan's army.