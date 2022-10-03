Czech Republic calls on citizens to leave Russia

The Czech Republic has urged its citizens to leave Russia amid a worsening security situation, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"With regard to the ongoing military invasion by the Russian Federation in Ukraine and possible threat of the worsening of security in the country, especially for citizens of EU and NATO states, the Czech Foreign Ministry strongly urges against travel to Russian Federation territories," it said on its website.

"The Czech Foreign Ministry calls on citizens of the Czech Republic to leave the country."

"Citizens of the Czech Republic who also hold Russian citizenship should bear in mind that if they are on the territory of the Russian Federation, they are perceived by Russian authorities primarily as citizens of the Russian Federation," the ministry said on its website.

"The Czech Embassy in Moscow cannot provide them with adequate, full consular protection."

The ministry also newly warned about the inability to use bank cards issued in the Czech Republic in Russia due to sanctions.

The Czech Republic has been one of Ukraine's biggest supporters, sending military aid to Kyiv, and it has also taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

The country stopped issuing visas for Russians, apart from for humanitarian issues, on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, which Moscow has called a "special military operation".