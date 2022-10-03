5 killed, over 60 injured in Indian fire

Five people, including three children, were killed and over 60 others suffered burn injuries in a fire incident during a Hindu festival in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, officials said on Monday.

According to the authorities in the state's Bhadohi district, a fire broke out in a marquee tent during a Hindu festival on late Sunday evening where a large number of people were present.

On Monday, the Bhadohi administration in a statement said that five people died in the incident, adding that over 60 people with burn injuries are being treated in different hospitals.

Gaurang Rathi, the district magistrate, told Anadolu Agency that the incident happened during the Hindu festival of Navratri.

"Police have registered a case against the organizers," he said, adding that 63 people are injured in the incident.

Officials said a halogen lamp that overheated is believed to have triggered the fire inside the tent.

Soon after the incident, state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered senior officers to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing.