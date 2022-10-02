Russian Constitutional Court affirms annexation of Ukraine territory

Russia's Constitutional Court says it does not see the internationally unrecognized annexation of four Ukrainian territories as a violation of Russian law.



The inclusion of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions in the Russian Federation is in line with the constitution, the court said on Sunday in St Petersburg, according to state news agency TASS.



In a widely denounced move, Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Ukrainian territories on Friday, more than seven months after he launched the war.



After a signing ceremony at the Kremlin Palace, the Constitutional Court examined the annexation documents. The next step is for the two houses of the Russian parliament - the State Duma and the Federation Council - to the offer their own endorsement.



Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin told state television that the lower house of parliament will consider the issues this Monday. Approval is all but assured.