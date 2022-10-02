Bolsonaro faces predecessor Lula in Brazilian presidential poll

After a heated election campaign, Brazilians began casting their ballots on Sunday to elect a new president in what is mainly considered a race between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



Polling stations opened at 8 am (1100 GMT) and are due to close at 5 pm.



Lula (2003-2010) is clearly ahead in the polls, but Bolsonaro has been casting doubt on the electoral system and indicated that he might not recognize the result.



The election has divided Latin America's largest economy.



Lula has accused Bolsonaro of "genocide" because of his hesitant coronavirus policy, while Bolsonaro calls Lula a "thief" as the former president was convicted for corruption and spent time in prison.



At least three Lula supporters have been killed by suspected Bolsonaro supporters in recent months. The incumbent's supporters have repeatedly openly called for a military coup.



During his four years in office, Bolsonaro has largely isolated the Latin American country internationally, rejecting proposals to protect the rainforest and hardly ever travelling abroad.



Lula, though he didn't exactly make headlines for his environmental policies during his first two terms, has already announced the implementation of new environmental and climate policies if he wins the elections, saying, "We will end illegal gold mining and fight very seriously against deforestation."



After casting his ballot on Sunday, the former president went on to advocate for social peace. "The majority of society does not want confrontation, they want peace. People don't want to sell weapons, they want to distribute books. People will live in peace," Lula was quoted as saying by the news site UOL.



"If people don't want to abide by it and disregard the law, that's their problem. But I think it will be easy for us to restore democracy and peace in this country," the presidential candidate said.



More than 156 million people are eligible to vote in Sunday's presidential election.



MPs, senators and governors are also being elected. Voting is compulsory.



If none of the presidential candidates receives more than 50% of the votes in the first ballot, the two strongest candidates will meet in a run-off on October 30.



