Ukraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military

Ukraine has encircled Russia's forces around a bastion that is critical for Moscow at the eastern town of Lyman, in an operation that is still under way, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Saturday.

Russia's forces at Lyman totalled around 5,000 to 5,500 soldiers, but the number of encircled troops may have fallen because of casualties and some soldiers trying to break out of the encirclement, said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces.

"Lyman is important because it is the next step towards the liberation of the Ukrainian Donbas. It is an opportunity to go further to Kreminna and Sievierodonetsk, and it is psychologically very important," he said.

He said Russian troops were mounting unsuccessful attempts to break out of the encirclement.

"Some are surrendering, they have a lot of killed and wounded, but the operation is not yet over," he said.