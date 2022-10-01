Several dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine: governor

At least 20 people were found dead after an attack on a civilian convoy in Ukraine, the governor of the Kharkiv region said Saturday.

"According to preliminary data, 20 people died in the cars... The occupiers attacked civilians who tried to escape the shelling. This is cruelty that has no justification," governor Oleg Synegubov said on the Telegram messenger site.

Security Service of Ukraine also confirmed the casualties saying 20 civilians were killed in Russian shelling of a convoy in late September in the "gray zone" between Russian controlled Ukrainian controlled territory.

The SBU published graphic images of destroyed civilian vehicles on a track next to a railway line and what appeared to be the charred remains of people. Two bodies were seated in the driving seats of their cars; one was holding the steering wheel.

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's east accused Kyiv on Thursday of shelling a convoy of refugees being evacuated from the Kharkiv region and killing around 30 civilians, Russian state media reported.

It was not immediately clear if those officials were referring to the same convoy.

Reuters could not independently verify the allegations.