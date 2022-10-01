Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning annexation

As expected, Russia vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council condemning the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories as a violation of international law.



Ten countries voted in favour of the US-Albania-sponsored document in New York on Friday. It also calls on Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine.



Four countries in the most powerful UN body with a total of 15 members abstained. These were China, India, Brazil and Gabon.



Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the vote on the draft resolution as a provocation and an openly hostile act.



It is expected that the draft resolution or a similar one will be presented to the UN General Assembly for a vote in the coming days.

