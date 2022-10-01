 Contact Us
Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning annexation

"Do you seriously expect Russia to consider and support such a draft? And if not, that it turns out that you are intentionally pushing us to use the right of the veto in order to wax lyrical about the fact that Russia abuses this right," said Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia.

Published October 01,2022
As expected, Russia vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council condemning the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories as a violation of international law.

Ten countries voted in favour of the US-Albania-sponsored document in New York on Friday. It also calls on Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

Four countries in the most powerful UN body with a total of 15 members abstained. These were China, India, Brazil and Gabon.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the vote on the draft resolution as a provocation and an openly hostile act.

It is expected that the draft resolution or a similar one will be presented to the UN General Assembly for a vote in the coming days.