Russia suspends consular services in Montenegro

The Russian Embassy in Podgorica announced that it stopped consular services after six diplomats were declared persona non grata in Montenegro.

The embassy said the decision was made in the face of the "hostile" attitude of the Montenegrin government.

"Dear citizens," it said, "We are obliged to inform you that due to hostile actions of the Montenegrin authorities against the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Montenegro, the work of the Consular Department of the Embassy has been suspended from September 30, 2022 for an indefinite period. Regarding consular service, it is possible to contact the Embassies of the Russian Federation in neighboring countries."

Montenegro announced Thursday that six Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata because they acted contrary to diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry said the diplomats are working at the Russian Embassy in the nation's capital, Podgorica.

Montenegro earlier Thursday announced that police conducted an operation against criminal organizations and spies.

The operations were carried out on suspicion of the formation of a criminal organization and espionage.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to the Special State Prosecutor's Office. An international operation is being carried out to protect our national interests," said Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic.

Media reports said the operations targeted citizens spying for Russia.