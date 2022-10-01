Russia says its troops have left east Ukraine stronghold of Lyman - RIA

Russian troops have pulled out of the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine "in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement", RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

"In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Lyman to more favourable lines," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing, after Ukraine's army said it "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.

Ukraine's capture of Lyman, which has served for months as a logistics and transport hub for Russian operations, marked a major defeat for Moscow, a day after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. These include Donetsk, where Lyman is located.