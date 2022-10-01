Putin says Russia ready for talks, annexed areas out of discussion: Ukrinform

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine but the newly captured territories of Ukraine by Russia would be out of the discussion.

Putin made the remarks speaking on Friday's ceremony in the Kremlin, where the agreements were signed on the annexation of the Ukrainian territories captured by Russia, according to an Ukrinform reporter.

"We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop the war, all hostilities, the war it unleashed back in 2014, and return to the negotiating table. We are ready for this. This has been said more than once," Putin said.

"But the choice of the people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson we will not discuss. It has been made, and Russia will not betray it."

Ukraine must respect the "expression of will," he said, adding "Only this can pave the way to peace."

"Russia would defend its land with all the forces and means available to us," he stressed.

Russia recently held a "referendum" on the Ukrainian areas it is occupying, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, regarding the annexation of the areas to Russia, which has been strongly condemned internationally.