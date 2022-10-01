Russia closes territory to road transport of 'unfriendly countries'

Russia banned "unfriendly countries" from using its territory for road transport on Saturday.

According to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin , Moscow will no longer allow "unfriendly countries" to use Russian territory for road transport.

Various food, clothing, and technological products, as well as medical supplies, were exempt from the ban.

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, EU countries have taken various restrictions on the use of European land routes by Russian road transport.







