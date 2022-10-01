News World NATO chief meets Danish PM to address Nord Stream 'sabotage'

NATO chief meets Danish PM to address Nord Stream 'sabotage'

DPA WORLD Published October 01,2022 Subscribe

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Brussels "to address the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines," he wrote on Twitter.



"NATO allies will continue our close cooperation on resilience [and the] protection of critical infrastructure," Stoltenberg wrote. He also thanked Fredriksen "for Danmark's key contributions to Ukraine at this pivotal moment."



Frederiksen tweeted that they discussed "the serious situation in the Baltic Sea and cooperation on securing critical infrastructure."



Frederiksen visited British Prime Minister Liz Truss in London earlier on Saturday and is scheduled to meet European Council President Charles Michel later on Saturday.











